Forecast: Trade winds picking up speed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be on the increase today, becoming locally breezy this afternoon through Wednesday.
The trades will drop a notch Thursday through early next week, as high pressure far to the north-northwest of the state weakens.
A typical, summertime trade wind weather pattern will prevail, focusing showers mainly over windward slopes, with afternoon clouds and showers also developing each afternoon over leeward Big Island.
A smaller long-period south swell is expected to arrive early Wednesday. This swell will likely persist through the remainder of the work week, with the wave periods gradually becoming shorter.
Another small south swell is expected this weekend.
Small background pulses of northwest swell energy may produce a slight bump in surf along some north- and west-facing shores of the islands into this weekend.
Surf heights may increase slightly along east-facing shores by mid-week as the trade winds strengthen.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.