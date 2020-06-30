Felony child pornography charges filed against an Oahu little league coach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little league softball coach has been charged with felony counts of producing and possessing child pornography.
Rian Harold Ishikawa, 42, of Kailua was charged on Monday. Federal prosecutors say they found more than 800 explicit videos and photos in his email and phone, dating as far back as 2010.
They allege he recorded children in his parents’ bathroom. Court documents say other images were gathered from online sites.
Court documents added that Ishikawa was a coach and president of the Kainalu Little League organization. They also say that up until his arrest, he was actively involved with coaching a youth softball team, and has been since March 2017.
“This case is particularly troubling in light of the defendant’s access to young people,” said Lucy Cabral-DeArmas, acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu.
The images investigators found “depict naked male and female minors, ranging in age from approximately toddler to young teen, some of whom are engaged in sexual acts with adults,” the criminal complaint said. Some of the children recorded appeared to be taking off athletic uniforms.
After agents raided Ishikawa’s home, they found recording devices in the bathroom.
“My office will continue to protect our keiki by vigorously pursuing and prosecuting those who sexually exploit them. The allegations in the complaint, if proven beyond a reasonable doubt, will trigger a penalty that sends an unequivocal message to those who exploit the precious keiki who hold our future in their hands,” said U.S. Attorney Price.
Upon his arrest, documents say Ishikawa spontaneously uttered to his father, “Please don’t hate me.”
He faces one count of producing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.
Prosecutors say the details outlined in the filing are mere allegations, and Ishikawa is innocent until proven guilty.
This story may be updated.
