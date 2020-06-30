Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy. The Green New Deal, championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calls for dramatic steps to virtually eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and sets a goal to meet “100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources,” including nuclear power.