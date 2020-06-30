Coffee with a Candidate: Tae Kim, Candidate for Honolulu Prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tae Kim has been actively practicing criminal law in Honolulu since 1992.
Kim grew up in Kaneohe and graduated from James B. Castle high school and earned my Bachelor’s degree from U.H. Manoa, theb went on to receive a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- What are your thoughts about guiding the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office in this pandemic?
I think that public safety goes beyond any kind of crisis. Public safety will always be around in the forefront of people’s concern. People need to be educated and know what is going on. Regardless of the pandemic, we need to be educating people about what is going on.
- What would you do to restore trust in the office?
One of the basic duties of the law enforcement, prosecutor’s office and the whole criminal justice system, is bottom line public safety. The foundation of public safety is public education - which I thought was missing all together, prior to the Kealoha case and currently.
I was wondering why people were in the dark? What do people know about the criminal justice system? I visited all 33 neighborhood board meetings (to find out).
