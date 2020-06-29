Waikiki Aquarium to reopen its doors to the public with new safety measures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Waikiki Aquarium will reopen its doors to the public on Monday with new health and safety measures in place.
Some of the safety protocols include masks and social distancing for all visitors.
Tickets must be reserved and paid for online ahead of time and the number of visitors will be capped at 50.
Acrylic barriers have also been installed at the front desk and gift shop. Touch screens and informational kiosks have been removed.
The aquarium had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic in March.
“Everything was shut down. Most of the staff were allocated work at home duties, but we did have a skeleton crew here keeping the animals well taken care of and another crew doing a facilities and maintenance,” said Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.
Rossiter said it costs about $350,000 a month to keep the aquarium running, so the past few months had cost the aquarium about $2 million.
“It’s not quite a death rattle, but we’re gasping for breath,” Rossiter said.
The aquarium opened last week for health care workers and their family members.
It is now open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
