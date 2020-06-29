Oahu church distributes free educational kits for keiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu church is reaching out to the community in a new way.
Each Saturday, Antioch Baptist Church in Moanalua holds an ABC Keiki Drive.
Members put together free kits that contain academic activities, school supplies and even a surprise gift.
“Simply, we’re trying to reach out to the neighborhood and give back to the neighborhood and let them know and bless them,” said Oliver Lee, pastor at Antioch Baptist Church.
“There’s a lot of kids at home and probably need to find something to do.”
The goal is to keep keiki happy and safe during their summer vacation.
The kits are given away each Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The church now also holds multiple worship services to allow members to gather in smaller groups.
