Mayor to address safety concerns after city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

City buses have seen fewer passengers amid the pandemic but ridership is picking up. Location: Downtown Honolulu / April 1, 2020 (Source: Jonathan Jared Saupe / Digital Content Creator / Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM HST - Updated June 29 at 2:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a news conference Monday to address safety concerns after a city bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Oahu Transit Services, which runs the city bus system, said it got confirmation of the results on Saturday night.

The driver had been on the job for at least five days despite feeling sick, working the following routes:

  • Route 9: Pearl Harbor to Kaimuki
  • Route 40: Makaha to Honolulu
  • Route 42: Ewa Beach to Waikiki
  • Route 88A: North Shore Express
  • And Route 501: Milillani Mauka

