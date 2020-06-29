Just 2 new COVID-19 cases reported; statewide total now at 900

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The statewide total now stands at 900.
Both of the new cases were on Oahu.
The total comes on the heels of a double-digit increase in cases on Sunday ― and after several days last week when the state saw spikes in cases.
The majority of Sunday’s cases were on Oahu and 17 were found to have attended the same funeral.
The increases have prompted state officials to remind residents to practice social distancing and mask wearing, and stand in contrast to the small daily bumps in cases Hawaii saw in May.
It took 48 days for the number of cases in the islands to increase from 600 to 700, but just 17 more days to get to 900.
“I think that we have let our guard down a little bit, and as we begin to look at the future, keep in mind that we have to be all of the most serious testing and tracing precautions in place,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said on Sunday.
“I don’t want people to panic. I do want people to remember the most important thing they can do is wear a mask and socially distance,” he added.
Here’s the latest:
- So far, 722 people have been released from isolation. That’s up three from Sunday.
- The death toll from the virus stands at 18.
- One more person required hospitalization, bringing the total to 111.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 638
- Released from isolation: 505
- Required hospitalization: 82
- Deaths: 12
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 37
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 87
- Released from isolation: 84
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 16
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
