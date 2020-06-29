HSTA, DOE agree to key safety protocols for schools this fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association says it has agreed on a deal with the state Department of Education to return to the classroom this upcoming school year.
Hawaii’s teachers’ union said Sunday that education officials have agreed to nearly every one of its proposals. Those include maintaining a 6-foot distance between students and staff members whenever possible.
It also said that everyone on campus — teachers, other staff, students and visitors — should wear face coverings, especially when physical distancing is difficult.
Cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment will also be available to educators, HSTA said, and if they have to buy their own supplies, the DOE will reimburse them.
HSTA said the DOE did not agree on some proposals, including being able to guarantee telework or provide child care for teachers whose children are impacted by hybrid schedules.
The DOE also did not agree to negotiate mandating specific classroom configurations, health and safety protocols or a 100% mask rule with no exceptions, the union said.
