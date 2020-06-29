Forecast: Light trades with big surf continue today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast to east trade winds will continue blowing over the islands. A trough north of the area will keep the trades light today. This will allow sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands. Winds will become locally breezy starting tomorrow. The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. Sea breezes will produce daily afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui.
Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain small through Tuesday, then rise slightly Wednesday through next weekend as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands. South shore surf will keep on pumping through the upcoming weekend. The current long-period south swell will keep advisory level surf in place along south facing shores today, before lowering tonight and Tuesday. A new long-period south swell will then arrive Wednesday, hold through Thursday, then slowly decline Friday through the weekend. Surf will remain small along north facing shores through the upcoming weekend.
