Early-morning crash on Kauai kills a 20-year-old Lawai man

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old Kauai man has become Kauai’s fourth traffic fatality of the year.
Kauai police say a single-vehicle crash happened early Monday on Piko Road in the vicinity of the Konishi Road intersection in Lawai.
A preliminary report said the man was driving a 2004 Toyota pickup truck westbound just before 2 a.m. Police said he failed to negotiate a curve in the road when he crossed the center line and crashed into the eastbound shoulder.
Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said, and toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were also involved.
The man’s identity hadn’t yet been publicly released as of Monday afternoon.
Piko Road was closed for about four hours for the investigation.
This story may be updated.
