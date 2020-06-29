Coffee with a Candidate: Keith Amemiya, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

We need to do what we can to reopen the economy. Obviously, the health and safety of everyone is first and foremost, especially our front-line workers and those in the visitor industry that are very public facing. But once we get those items squared away, we need to move as quickly as possible to bring visitors back. Tourism is a big component of our economy. Over 20 percent of our workforce is still unemployed, and I think there are ways to do it in consultation with our health care professionals to bring visitors back to our islands safely.