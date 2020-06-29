Coffee with a Candidate: John Carroll, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prospective voters in the upcoming mayoral election consistently list the same answers when asked which issues are most important for them this year: Honolulu’s embattled rail project, the economy, and Hawaii’s high cost of living.
Mayoral candidate John Carroll has a set of solutions for several of those topics. If elected, he says he would shut down the rail project and deregulate Oahu businesses to help jump-start the economy.
He recently sat down with Mahealani Richardson for a cup of coffee to discuss his positions on a number of other topics.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- We saw you in another race two years ago. Why jump into the race for mayor?
I was running for governor last time. I’m 90 years old now, and I have things I’ve been trying to get done for 45 years, mainly getting rid of the Jones Act restrictions, which have devastated our economy. I want to see a restoration of agriculture as the number one component of our economy, as it was for many years.
Even though I never actually wanted to be mayor, I think of mayor as a grandiose janitor, sort of. The last thing I ever wanted to be was mayor.
- Cities across the nation are struggling with the economy right now. How would you fix that as mayor?
The first thing I would do is get everybody in this county tested. We would separate those who do have it, and the rest of us can go about our way.
I’m in pretty good physical shape, but they shut down my gymnasium for four months now. I think I’ll be looking carefully at the science. I’ll really be checking into that. The testing to me should’ve been started a long time ago.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.