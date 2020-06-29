Big Island residents will soon be able to make camping reservations online

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island residents will be able to make online reservations for camping starting Monday evening.
The reservation system starts operating again at 5 p.m.
The following campsites will open in mid-July or August with reduced capacity.
- Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – July 13
- Spencer Park at Ohaiula Beach – July 13
- Kohanaiki Beach Park – July 13
- Laupahoehoe Pt. Beach Park – Aug. 1
- Kapaa Beach Park – Aug. 1
- Mahukona Beach Park – Aug. 1
- Hookena Beach Park – Aug. 1
- Punaluu Beach Park – Aug. 1
- Whittington Beach Park – Aug. 1
Residents can make reservations for all sites, except for Hookena Beach Park, by clicking here.
Reservations for Hookena Beach Park can be done here.
