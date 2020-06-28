YMCA’s free grab-and-go meal service being extended another month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA says it will extend its grab-and-go meal services through the end of July.
Free lunches will be handed out at nine Oahu locations for kids 18 years and under Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The extension was made possible by generous donors and organizations from the community.
Since the service started in mid-March, the YMCA has provided more than 65,000 grab and go meals to kids and families in need.
On Oahu, the nine sites are listed below:
- INSPIRE Church95-061 Waimakua Dr, Mililani, HI 96789
- Waipio Gardens95-024 Waihau Street, Mililani, HI 96789
- Puohala Elementary45-233 Kulauli Street; Kaneohe, HI 96744
- Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange (KVIBE) Program1638 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
- Nuuanu YMCA1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96813
- Windward YMCA1200 Kailua Road, Kailua, Hawaii 96734
- Halawa View Apartments99-009 Kaloloa Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
- Puuwai Momi99-132 Kohomua Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
- Kuhio Elementary2759 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
