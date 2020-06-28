YMCA’s free grab-and-go meal service being extended another month

The YMCA has handed out thousands of free meals over the last few months. (Source: YMCA)
By HNN Staff | June 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM HST - Updated June 28 at 2:17 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA says it will extend its grab-and-go meal services through the end of July.

Free lunches will be handed out at nine Oahu locations for kids 18 years and under Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The extension was made possible by generous donors and organizations from the community.

Since the service started in mid-March, the YMCA has provided more than 65,000 grab and go meals to kids and families in need.

On Oahu, the nine sites are listed below:

  • INSPIRE Church95-061 Waimakua Dr, Mililani, HI 96789
  • Waipio Gardens95-024 Waihau Street, Mililani, HI 96789
  • Puohala Elementary45-233 Kulauli Street; Kaneohe, HI 96744
  • Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange (KVIBE) Program1638 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
  • Nuuanu YMCA1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96813
  • Windward YMCA1200 Kailua Road, Kailua, Hawaii 96734
  • Halawa View Apartments99-009 Kaloloa Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
  • Puuwai Momi99-132 Kohomua Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
  • Kuhio Elementary2759 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96826

For more information, you can click here.

