Kapaa man, 41, dies while hiking Kauai’s Kalalau Trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died while hiking Kauai’s Kalalau Trail Sunday morning.
Kauai officials say the 41-year-old Kapaa man died Sunday while hiking the trail towards Hanakapiai Beach.
A preliminary report says dispatch received the report of a man who had collapsed on the trail about 200 yards from Kee Beach. The call came in around 7:40 a.m.
Firefighters from Station 1 hiked in to find the man unresponsive. CPR was performed and additional crews were called out. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.
The man was pulled from the trail to Kee Beach were he was then transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital at pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m.
There were no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.
His identity hasn’t yet been released.
This story may be updated.
