Forecast: Lighter winds start the Independence Day holiday week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough passing to the north of the islands will keep our trade winds on the lighter side Monday, and allow for afternoon sea breezes that could cause some clouds and pop-up showers for leeward areas. Trade winds should rebuild for by Tuesday night, with the usual nighttime and early-morning showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the week into the Independence Day holiday weekend.