LIVE: Honolulu city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, officials confirm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city bus driver is confirmed to have COVID-19, Honolulu city officials confirmed Sunday.
Oʻahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) received confirmation Saturday night that the workers had tested positive.
Officials say the driver worked several bus routes over the past week, but how the employee became infected is unknown. The buses driven by the driver have been cleaned and disinfected.
“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and the riding public,” OTS President and General Manager Roger Morton said in a statement. “As soon as we were notified of the one confirmed case, we confirmed that all buses driven by the employee and all areas in our facilities the employee had occupied were disinfected.”
OTS is working with the Department of Health to ensure proper protocols are followed.
Other drivers who may have been in close contact with the infected individual have been notified.
This story will be updated.
