Woman pronounced dead after being pulled from Kalalau Valley Stream

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police and firefighters responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the Kalalau Valley Stream on Friday.
Crews were called out around 3 p.m. to the waters along the Napali Coast on the island’s north side.
The caller said the woman appeared to be unconscious. When emergency crews got there, they found her about 40 to 50 yards near the shore around 4:45 p.m.
The woman was recovered and flown via Air 1 to the Princeville Airport. She was then taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.
Her exact cause of death isn’t known as an autopsy will be performed. Her identity hasn’t yet been released.
This story may be updated.
