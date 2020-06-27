Surf’s up again soon! High surf advisory issued for south shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian islands as another swell rolls in from a storm in the Southern Hemisphere.
The National Weather Service is predicting waves to peak at 6 to 10 feet Sunday night.
Waves are forecast to begin rising Sunday, peak Sunday night and hold into Monday before gradually lowering into Tuesday.
Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with stronger than usual longshore and rip currents.
Boaters should also be aware of surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels, such as Kewalo Basin and Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor on Oahu, to access surf areas.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.