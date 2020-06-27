State reports first new coronavirus-related death since early May

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since May 3, state health officials are reporting a coronavirus-related death in Hawaii.
No details surrounding the death, the 18th to be reported statewide, were immediately made available. A spokesperson for the state said Gov. Ige had expressed his condolences to the family and friends of an elderly Honolulu man.
The patient was not identified.
It’s been 54 days since someone in Hawaii died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to data provided by the Department of Health, a period of time that includes a dramatic decrease ― and then sudden rise ― in coronavirus cases.
The state went the entire month of May without reporting more than 9 new cases of coronavirus in any given day, but 108 new cases have been logged in Hawaii in just the last week.
The total number of new cases across the United States that were reported Friday ― some 40,000, according to the Washington Post ― were the most on any single day since the pandemic began.
“This is the worst way to emphasize the need for all of us to continue safe practices such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand washing,” said Governor Ige. “We must protect our kupuna and others who are at high risk, by practicing personal responsibility, especially around others outside our own immediate family or household.”
