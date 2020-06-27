Series of south swells plus trade winds pick up

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Monday evening! A beautiful week is in store for us as moderate trade winds hold steady throughout the week. East to northeast to east trade winds will continue blowing over the islands. A trough, area of low pressure, north of the area will keep the trades light to moderate today. This will allow sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands. Winds will become locally breezy starting tomorrow. The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. Sea breezes will produce daily afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui.