Series of south swells plus trade winds pick up

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Monday evening! A beautiful week is in store for us as moderate trade winds hold steady throughout the week. East to northeast to east trade winds will continue blowing over the islands. A trough, area of low pressure, north of the area will keep the trades light to moderate today. This will allow sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands. Winds will become locally breezy starting tomorrow. The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. Sea breezes will produce daily afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui.
A high surf advisory is up for south facing shores through the evening as a series of south swells comes our way.
Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain small through Tuesday, then rise slightly Wednesday through next weekend as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands. South shore surf will keep on pumping through the upcoming weekend. The current long-period south swell will keep advisory level surf in place along south facing shores today, before lowering tonight and Tuesday. A new long-period south swell will then arrive Wednesday, hold through Thursday, then slowly decline Friday through the weekend. Surf will remain small along north facing shores through the upcoming weekend.
NWS summary: Light to moderate trade winds will give way to afternoon sea breezes across most leeward areas today. Windward areas will experience modest showers, while afternoon clouds and a few spotty showers will develop over leeward areas this afternoon. Trade winds will become locally breezy Tuesday and Wednesday then drop a notch later in the week as high pressure weakens far northeast of the state. A typical, summertime trade wind weather patter will prevail.
