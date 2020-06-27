Man convicted of drunk driving 6 times gets extended sentence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man repeatedly convicted of driving under the influence has been slapped with an extended prison sentence to keep him off the roads.
The Department of the the Prosecuting Attorney said 47-year-old Ricardo Newcomb Jr. was sentenced Friday to an extended term of 10 years behind bars.
Newcomb was found guilty in January of habitually operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. It was his third conviction for felony drunk driving, and sixth overall.
Prosecutors argued he posed a threat to society, and recommended the extended 10-year sentence.
“We’re pleased with the Judge’s decision to protect the community,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Rose. “This case shows that drunk driving is more than just an alcohol-dependent issue; it is a public safety issue. Mr. Newcomb has been through treatment programs in the past and those clearly failed. The judge recognized that when sentencing Mr. Newcomb to the fullest extent of the law.”
Newcomb’s conviction stemmed from a 2019 arrest. He has been out of prison for just 15 months before he totaled a luxury sedan after crashing it into a street light along Beretania Street.
Advocates, like the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are pleased to hear that Newcomb, a repeat offender, will be locked away.
“MADD Hawaii is relieved that an extremely dangerous driver has been removed from our roads. It would have been only a matter of time before this motorist would have been responsible for the death or serious injury of innocent people sharing the road,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD Victim Services Specialist.
