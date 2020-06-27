Lighter winds, higher surf ahead

Trade winds will become light to moderate Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of afternoon sea breezes for some leeward areas. We won’t have much in the way of showers, except perhaps for the Kona slopes of the Big Island, where afternoon clouds and showers will be possible. Trade winds will speed up again by Tuesday or Wednesday.
There’s more surf action coming in, with a high surf advisory taking effect at 6 a.m. Sunday for all south-facing shores. Waves of 6 to 10 feet wil be possible, with the swell peaking Sunday and holding through Monday. Surf will also rise a bit for west shores exposed to the south swell. Surf on north and east shores will be in the 1-3 foot range.
