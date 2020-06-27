Elderly pedestrian dies after crash in Salt Lake area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 70s died after he was hit while walking Saturday morning.
Honolulu police said the crash happened at the intersection of Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway around 5:20 a.m.
An investigation revealed an 86-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a southbound Camry.
The man was hit while he was crossing the street in a crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. Speed, drugs, and alcohol don’t appear to be contributing factors.
This investigation is on-going. The man’s name has not yet been released.
