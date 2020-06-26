Tropical depression expected to weaken as it enters Central Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are monitoring a tropical depression in the East Pacific.
Tropical Depression Boris, now about 1,195 east-southeast of Hilo, is expected to enter the Central Pacific on Friday.
Boris’ maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The forecast anticipates Boris dissipating far southeast of the Hawaiian Islands early next week, with no impact on island weather.
The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. It’s anticipated to turn toward the west later Friday.
Meanwhile, forecasters are also closely monitoring two disturbances in the East Pacific, close to Mexico, that have some potential to become a tropical cyclone.
This story will be updated.
