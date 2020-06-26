Initiative aims to boost Hawaii’s economic recovery by focusing on long-term sustainability

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii prepares to open back up to visitors, a grassroots movement is working to help guide state leaders in making sure that is done responsibly.
The Aina Aloha Economic Futures initiative was created by a group of community collaborators from many different walks of life.
They’ve developed a four-step community engagement process including a number of guiding principles.
According to the group, the first principle is prioritizing our responsibility to the land and natural environment.
They also want to remind our leaders that the privilege to lead is dependent on those they serve.
Another important principle is a focus on creativity and finding solutions to problems in innovate new ways.
Finally, a focus on managing resources in a way that allows us to fulfill our roles as hosts while redeveloping a healthier relationship between residents and visitors.
One of the co-authors of the initiative, Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, says we must look at this unprecedented time as an opportunity to find a better, healthier path for Hawaii.
“I think things have to change,” she said. “It’s beyond just the hope that things will change. I think we’re forced into a change and it’s better that we design the change ourselves rather then wait for external pressures to create the change for us.”
“This is an opportunity for us as residents here in Hawaii, across the board to make the changes for our own future, for the future of our children, our grandchildren.”
The full initiative can be found on their website. You can also sign up for a webinar to be hosted on July 8.
