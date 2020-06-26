Fun surf this weekend and light to moderate trade winds

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Happy Aloha Friday. Whooohooo- the weekend is finally here!
Breezy trade wind weather will continue into the weekend with passing showers expected over windward areas. Trades are expected to weaken Sunday into Monday.
Boris, now about 1100 miles ESE of Hilo, will enter into the central Pacific on Friday evening. The forecast anticipates Boris dissipating far SE of the islands early next week, with no impact on island weather. It is a reminder that we are in hurricane season and things are heating up over the waters. Always wise to look over your hurricane plan with your ohana.
Let’s talk surf! It is has been fun with surf on the rise for ALL shores today. A series of south-southwest and south swells will arrive late Friday and into the weekend, with a larger pulse expected Sunday that could boost surf to near advisory levels through Monday. A slight rise in surf along east facing shores due to the enhanced trades is expected to lower this weekend as the winds weaken. A small to medium northwest swell is expected to peak Friday, then subside through the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
