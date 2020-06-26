Fun surf this weekend and light to moderate trade winds

Let’s talk surf! It is has been fun with surf on the rise for ALL shores today. A series of south-southwest and south swells will arrive late Friday and into the weekend, with a larger pulse expected Sunday that could boost surf to near advisory levels through Monday. A slight rise in surf along east facing shores due to the enhanced trades is expected to lower this weekend as the winds weaken. A small to medium northwest swell is expected to peak Friday, then subside through the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.