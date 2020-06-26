Forecast: Breezy trades hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade wind weather will continue into the weekend with passing showers expected over windward areas. Trades are expected to weaken Sunday into Monday.
Tropical Storm Boris, now about 1200 miles ESE of Hilo, will enter into the central Pacific on Friday. The forecast anticipates Boris dissipating far SE of the islands early next week, with no impact on island weather.
A series of south-southwest and south swells will arrive late Friday and into the weekend, with a larger pulse expected Sunday that could boost surf to near advisory levels through Monday. A slight rise in surf along east facing shores due to the enhanced trades is expected to lower this weekend as the winds weaken. A small to medium northwest swell is expected to peak Friday, then subside through the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.
