Coffee with a Candidate: Steve Alm, Candidate for Honolulu Prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former judge and U.S. Attorney under President Bill Clinton, Steve Alm hopes his decades of experience in law enforcement uniquely qualify him to help bring trust back to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office.
He recently sat down with Mahealani Richardson for a cup of coffee to discuss his positions on a number of other topics related to the congressional race.
Here are some of the questions she took on in our interview:
- It’s a whole new world that we have out there (with the coronavirus pandemic). What has it been like for you?
It’s been great. It was so quiet, everyone is staying at home. I was doing some things on Zoom, but it’s not the same as a personal connection. We’re starting to have small events, and it’s just nice to see people in the flesh.
- We’ve been seeing so much change in our nation right now, with regard to the protests. What can you do as prosecutor to fight racial injustice?
There are a lot of things you can do. You can make sure the office is run well. You can have all the deputies take implicit bias training, I did that as a judge. You can encourage programs that are successful, for instance, when we started the HOPE Probation program, we looked later and said, ‘How are the native Hawaiians doing?'
Hawaii is different than a lot of places. There’s no one race that’s a majority. People generally have to get along, and there’s still problems, but I think we have a way to deal with it.
