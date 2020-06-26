Bishop Museum reopens, with new social distancing measures in place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Oahu’s most sought-after attractions is open once again after being closed for roughly 3 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with its normal exhibits, the Bishop Museum has also added a new outdoor attraction, where guests can roam with a little less worry, given guidelines from the federal government about having less chance of contracting coronavirus outside.
The theme of the outdoor exhibit is “Health and Wellness.” Visitors can learn about the healing properties of plants, and keiki can even take home a small plant growing kit.
“We’ve made a lot of changes here at the museum,” said Melanie Ide, the president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “We have activated our 15-acre campus and hope that people come and enjoy time outside as well as inside.”
Also new to the complex are a dozen big red circles on the museum’s Great Lawn, designed to help guests promote social distancing while outside.
