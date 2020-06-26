Big Island mayor signs new rule allowing bars, public swimming pools to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has signed an emergency rule allowing bars and public swimming pools to reopen. The rule also enables outdoor organized sports to begin practicing again.
Bars on Hawaii Island can reopen Friday but under specific safety guidelines. Those include limiting groups to 10 people, and ensuring they’re separated from other groups.
Masks are required when entering and leaving but not while sitting at the bar. Bartenders and waiters will need to wear masks, though.
Organized team sports can also start practicing Friday, but it will be limited to sports conditioning and drills that allow athletes to keep 6 feet apart.
Regular practices for sports like soccer and baseball can resume July 20. But other sports involving close contact — such as football, rugby, basketball and martial arts — will not be allowed.
Swimming pools and some campsites will be allowed to reopen on July 13. The campsites include:
- Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area
- Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai’ula Beach
- Kohanaiki Beach Park
The following campsites will reopen on Aug. 1:
- Laupahoehoe Pt. Beach Park
- Kapaa Beach Park
- Mahukona Beach Park
- Hookena Beach Park
- Punaluu Beach Park
- Whittington Beach Park
All other campsites will remain closed until further notice.
Nightclubs, large indoor and outdoor venues and road races are still prohibited.
The following facilities also remain closed:
- All community centers and senior centers
- All gymnasiums and covered play court facilities
- Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale
- Francis F.C. Wong Stadium
- Hakalau Beach Park
- Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
- Honoka’a Swimming Pool (ongoing construction)
- NAS Swimming Pool (Hale Hanakahi emergency shelter facility)
- Panaewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens (ongoing construction)
- Shipman Gym
- Waiakea Recreation Center
- Edith Kanakaole multipurpose stadium
