Typical trade winds takes us into the rest of the week plus a series of south swells are developing

The trough, area of low pressure, will clear the area as it moves away to the west today. Winds will turn from the east and breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend as high pressure remains far to the northeast. Passing showers will continue for windward areas with a few of those showers reaching leeward locations. Rainfall will be more prevalent at night and during the early morning hours. The leeward Big Island will see the most active showers in the afternoon and evening hours with daytime heating being the main catalyst. Upslope of Kona, west winds will cause the sea breeze effect and bring showers each day.