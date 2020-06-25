Typical trade winds takes us into the rest of the week plus a series of south swells are developing

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Thursday evening. Earlier this morning a weak disturbance brought a few more showers to parts of the state and left behind elevated trade winds.
This weak surface trough near Kauai has turned winds from the ESE over the western islands with some passing showers affecting windward areas.
The trough, area of low pressure, will clear the area as it moves away to the west today. Winds will turn from the east and breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend as high pressure remains far to the northeast. Passing showers will continue for windward areas with a few of those showers reaching leeward locations. Rainfall will be more prevalent at night and during the early morning hours. The leeward Big Island will see the most active showers in the afternoon and evening hours with daytime heating being the main catalyst. Upslope of Kona, west winds will cause the sea breeze effect and bring showers each day.
Sunday and Monday, trade winds are forecast to weaken as a second surface trough passes north of the islands and weakens the local pressure gradient.
Let’s talk surf: A series of overlapping south-southwest swells arrives late Friday through Monday. The first swell will result in surf near June average on Saturday, but a larger one will fill in Saturday and may produce advisory level surf Sunday through Monday. Small to moderate size surf will continue along east facing shores, with a slight bump up Thursday and Friday with the boost in the trades, then lower somewhat over the weekend as trades ease. The north and west facing shores may get a small to moderate pulse from a northwest swell Thursday night. This swell is expected to peak Friday, then gradually lower over the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
And check out our kidcaster of the week: EMMA! She wants to be a vet when she grows up!
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.