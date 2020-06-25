Sen. Kouchi: Facbook’s Mark Zuckerberg followed quarantine on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been seen on Kauai, where he owns a controversially vast amount of property on the North Shore.
Multiple viewers reached out to Hawaii News Now asking if Zuckerberg — who is not a full-time Hawaii resident — obeyed the mandatory traveler quarantine for out-of-state passengers.
At a news conference Wednesday, Hawaii Senate President Ron Kouchi said Zuckerberg and his family did.
“Actually, he’s been on Kauai for quite some time,” Sen. Kouchi said. “I was getting reports from the people who were delivering food to the residence, as far as all of the local products that he was purchasing.”
Kouchi added, “They were very clear to maintain the 14-day quarantine before they left the residence to move about the island.”
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were also thanked by Kouchi, as he said lawmakers were grateful for his contribution of $1 million to the Hawaii Community Foundation to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
The Zuckerberg’s vacation comes as Facebook faces increasing backlash from major U.S. companies pulling ads from the social media giant. There are growing calls to boycott Facebook over their alleged failure to stop hate speech and misinformation on the platform.
Some of the companies joining the boycott include Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia, The North Face and more.
