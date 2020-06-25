Karaoke, live performances now allowed at bars, restaurants across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A karaoke booth is now open for singers at Wang Chung’s Karaoke Bar in Waikiki.
“We decided, what can we do where you’re isolated and there are no particles that can go across to other people? That’s why we wanted to enclose everything in Plexiglas,” said owner Danny Chang.
The new rules, which are now in place, allows “singing and playing of wind instruments at restaurants and bars with limitations” across Oahu.
There are guidelines that must be follow:
- If indoors, performers must be behind a physical barrier (like Plexiglas) of “sufficient size” to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- If outdoors, a barrier is encouraged but not required.
- While singing is now allowed at bars, dancing inside is still not allowed.
Chang opened his business earlier this month after staying afloat with takeout since the pandemic began.
He is grateful karaoke is now allowed.
“Karaoke is our identity. That’s what we’re known for,” Chang said. “Music is a universal language. So whether you know people here or not, they all can connect to the same song and sing along. People always cheer each other on. And that’s what we need in these times.”
Air Park Karaoke Lounge reopened this past weekend after being shut down since March 17.
The owner said it was empty. She is excited to allow what they do best.
“We’re totally ready to reopen. I applaud the local officials for listening to the voices of the small business owners like us,” said Kylee Lin.
Air Park Karaoke Lounge has 11 private karaoke rooms and Lin said 10 people allowed in each one.
She said the rooms will be thoroughly disinfected after each use.
“We’re doing touchless menu, contactless payment. All our staff are geared up in all kinds of equipment to protect themselves and others. For our customers, we ask them to wear masks when they enter and leave. But as soon as they get inside a private room, they may take off their mask and sing karaoke,” Lin said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.