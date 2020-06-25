Hawaii reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 851

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 851.
Twelve of the new cases are on Oahu and the remaining five are on Kauai.
Meanwhile, one case was removed from the total because of updated testing information.
Here’s the latest:
- Some 696 people statewide have been released from isolation, up 10 from the day before.
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
- Four more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 109.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 595
- Released from isolation: 479
- Required hospitalization: 80
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 34
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 86
- Released from isolation: 84
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 14
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.