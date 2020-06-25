Forecast: Breezy trade winds filling in today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak surface trough moving through the state will bring an increase in clouds and showers tonight through Thursday. Breezy trade winds will return as the trough passes by, heralding the return of typical trade wind weather Thursday afternoon. This pattern will continue through the forecast period even as trade winds briefly weaken Sunday and Monday.
A series of overlapping south-southwest swells arrives late Friday through Monday. The first swell will result in surf near June average on Saturday, but a larger one will fill in Saturday and may produce advisory level surf Sunday through Monday. Small to moderate size surf will continue along east facing shores, with a slight bump up Thursday and Friday with the boost in the trades, then lower somewhat over the weekend as trades ease. The north and west facing shores may get a small to moderate pulse from a northwest swell Thursday night. This swell is expected to peak Friday, then gradually lower over the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.
