Forecast: Breezy trade winds filling in today

A series of overlapping south-southwest swells arrives late Friday through Monday. The first swell will result in surf near June average on Saturday, but a larger one will fill in Saturday and may produce advisory level surf Sunday through Monday. Small to moderate size surf will continue along east facing shores, with a slight bump up Thursday and Friday with the boost in the trades, then lower somewhat over the weekend as trades ease. The north and west facing shores may get a small to moderate pulse from a northwest swell Thursday night. This swell is expected to peak Friday, then gradually lower over the weekend. A small, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive next Monday and Monday night.