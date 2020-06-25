Episode 11: From The Coronavirus Front Lines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just more than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, the health concerns surrounding the global outbreak are as top-of-mind as ever.
Several states around the country are seeing record numbers of new cases. Hawaii’s confirmed case count has jumped over the last ten days, too.
On this week’s episode, two friends of the Muthaship ― Kimmy Wada and Celeste Scruggs, both mothers who work as hospital nurses ― reveal their thoughts on the current coronavirus crisis, concerns over our government reopening and the recent spikes in states across the nation and increase in community clusters here in Hawaii.
