Damien dismisses athletic staffers, including football coach, amidst coronavirus uncertainty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leadership at Damien Memorial School in Honolulu have gutted the institution’s athletic department, firing several top staff members and reassigning some others, including athletics director Rudy Alejo and head varsity football coach Eddie Klaneski, sources tell Hawaii News Now.
The exact number of Damien athletic department personnel who have been relieved of their duties is not yet known, but multiple sources close to the department say as many as 18 employees may have been let go.
Budgetary concerns and the uncertainty surrounding high school athletics given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are among the reasons for the dismissals, Damien officials told Hawaii News Now in a statement.
“Given all the guidance that is being provided by authorities on the reopening of schools, all of which indicates a probable change in the number of teams that will be fielded, the length of each season and the presence or absence of spectators, it seemed in the best interest of all involved in our athletic program and of the school, to inform some coaches that at the present time a position is not available,” said Brother Brian Walsh, the president of Damien Memorial School.
The firing of coaches in sports that would ordinarily compete in the coming months, including Klaneski, would appear to indicate that the institution either believes that sports will not be played or that they do not intend on participating in them if they are ― at least at the beginning of the school year.
Among the coaching positions that are no longer available, sources said, are those that oversee the school’s boy’s and girl’s basketball programs, the girl’s volleyball program, and two of the athletic trainers employed by the athletic department.
Damien leadership declined to provide a list of athletic department positions that were impacted by firings, citing privacy guidelines.
“Some coaches are also employed as full time Damien Memorial staff members,” Walsh said. “School policy is that personnel decisions concerning full time staff members are never discussed.”
Walsh did comment specifically on the reassignment of Alejo, the school’s now-former athletic director. Alejo has spent more than 40 years at the school and is believed to be among the institution’s longest-tenured employees.
“If the duties of the office were to be reduced from full to part time, in deference to Mr. Alejo’s long years of service, it was felt wise to have him return to his full time teaching position,” said Walsh.
A source close to Klaneski, a former University of Hawaii football player who has served as the school’s varsity football coach since 2011, says he was not retained by the school. He began teaching at his alma mater in 2004 and was an assistant varsity football coach prior to taking over the program, while also serving in an administrative role in the school’s front office.
This story will be updated.
