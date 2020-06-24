Wallaby found at Nuuanu home now in care of DLNR

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wallaby that was found at a home in Nuuanu Tuesday morning is now in the care of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, officials said.
Honolulu police called the Hawaiian Humane Society after receiving reports about the animal, according to officials.
By the time crews arrived, the wallaby was already contained, the Humane Society said.
The team took it back to their veterinary hospital and then the DLNR took it into custody.
It's believed that wallabies have been living on Oahu for about a century.
They escaped from a private Oahu zoo and started colonies in Nuuanu and Kalihi Valley.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.