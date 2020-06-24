UPW endorses Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United Public Workers, the second-largest union in the state, has endorsed Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor.
“At a time when Hawaii has been faced with COVID-19 and UPW members are essential workers and first responders at the forefront of this pandemic, we need to elect progressive, labor-friendly advocates who will stand up for working people,” said UPW Administrator Liz Ho.
“More than ever, we need to elect a mayor with the energy and commitment to all workers.”
Amemiya is a longtime Honolulu business executive who’s running in a crowded field to serve as Honolulu’s mayor as Oahu grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented economic fallout.
The UPW represents 13,000 state and county blue-collar workers as well as correctional officers statewide.
