UPW endorses Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor
By HNN Staff | June 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM HST - Updated June 23 at 6:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United Public Workers, the second-largest union in the state, has endorsed Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor.

“At a time when Hawaii has been faced with COVID-19 and UPW members are essential workers and first responders at the forefront of this pandemic, we need to elect progressive, labor-friendly advocates who will stand up for working people,” said UPW Administrator Liz Ho.

“More than ever, we need to elect a mayor with the energy and commitment to all workers.”

Amemiya is a longtime Honolulu business executive who’s running in a crowded field to serve as Honolulu’s mayor as Oahu grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented economic fallout.

The UPW represents 13,000 state and county blue-collar workers as well as correctional officers statewide.

