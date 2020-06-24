HPD officer seriously injured in solo bike crash

HPD officer seriously injured in solo bike crash
Traffic cameras show a slow down in Aiea during Wednesday's evening commute. (Source: Traffic Cams)
By HNN Staff | June 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM HST - Updated June 24 at 6:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several routes in the Aiea, Halawa area are closed due to a crash involving a solo bike officer.

Police say the female officer was hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported on the H-1 extension to the Moanalua Freeway.

Officials said the H-1 West onto the H-3 was shut down. Other routes are showing a slow down or complete closure as a result of the crash.

For the latest on traffic conditions, click here.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.