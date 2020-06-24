Slightly wetter pattern tonight into Thursday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Wednesday evening. Hope you are enjoying this first week of summer. The trade winds have backed off for the western end of the state while the eastern end of the state the winds are still coming in at a good clip. Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state. Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop.
Some weather models are showing a wetter pattern later this week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, as moderate to locally breezy trade winds return from east to west across the state. This is when an upper level disturbance and its moisture gets caught up in the trade wind flow. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should resume Thursday night and continue through early next week.
Let’s talk surf: The current south swell will continue to lower, with surf dropping to background levels by Wednesday. The initial swell will begin to fill in Friday and peak Saturday below advisory thresholds. Meanwhile, as the inital swell peaks, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell should begin to arrive Saturday. This swell could bring advisory level surf Sunday into Monday of next week. A sign that summer is here on the islands!
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
For our keiki, check out "Let's Learn Together,"
And check out our kidcaster: Today we have EMMA!
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
