Slightly wetter pattern tonight into Thursday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Wednesday evening. Hope you are enjoying this first week of summer. The trade winds have backed off for the western end of the state while the eastern end of the state the winds are still coming in at a good clip. Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state. Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop.