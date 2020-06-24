Singing (behind barriers) now allowed at Oahu bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bars are already open on Oahu. And soon, they’ll feature singers.
Live singing (including karaoke) had been banned at bars because of concerns about “super spreader” COVID-19 events. But musicians told the mayor to reconsider the mandate, saying that they could wear masks or perform behind barriers.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was convinced and asked the governor to approve a new order.
The new rule allows “singing and playing of wind instruments at restaurants and bars with limitations.”
- If indoors, performers must be behind a physical barrier (like Plexiglas) of “sufficient size” to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- If outdoors, a barrier is encouraged but not required.
- While singing is now allowed at bars, dancing inside is still not allowed.
Caldwell said while the economy has mostly reopened, it’s important to continue following safety precautions. At restaurants and bars, patrons and most employees must wear face coverings and there are strict guidelines on capacity.
