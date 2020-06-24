She’d given up on finding her birth father. And then she took a DNA test.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Growing up in Massachusetts, Amy Feeley-Austin knew she was adopted. Her adoptive parents told her when she was very young.
"They're my parents. They've raised me since I was months old," she said.
About 15 years ago Amy started searching for her biological parents through her birth records. She found her birth mother but her father remained a mystery.
"It did give me some limited information," she said. "But nothing really about my father other than his name."
His name is Kevan Michaels. But she didn’t know he spelled his first name an “a” not an “i.” Internet searches overwhelmed her with matches for Kevin. So she gave up.
"It just kind of wasn't as important any more," she said.
In November, the wife and mother of two signed up with the DNA ancestry site 23andMe.
"I was really interested to know what our genetic makeup was," Amy said.
She had no expectations of locating her dad. But her DNA match ultimately led to him, a Skype reunion, and answers to questions she’s been carrying for a very long time.
"He is indeed a very tall man. Somewhere around 6'6" which makes sense. I'm a very tall gal," she said.
Amy, 37, learned that her father is a musician and a part-time actor.
"I always sang very well, and my father is a musician and has been a musician for a long time. There's definitely these pieces and parts of who I am," she said.
Her adoptive parents are happy that their daughter has finally found her real father.
Amy and Kevan now have regular internet chats and text each other. They’re planning for a face-to-face reunion.
“His only regret in the situation is that his mother has passed because he really would have wanted his mother, my biological grandmother, to have met me,” she said.
