Paralympian dies 60 days into solo row journey from L.A. to Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transpacific journey has ended in heartbreak for loved ones of three-time paralympian and Marine Veteran Angela Madsen.
She was nearly half way through her feat of becoming the first paraplegic and oldest woman to row the Pacific Ocean. She was nearing the halfway point between her departure from Los Angeles and her destination in Honolulu.
Loved ones said she died sometime Sunday into Monday.
The journey was the subject of an upcoming documentary. She would check in with filmmakers along with her wife Debra constantly. Her last update was Sunday morning.
When they didn’t hear from her after that, they grew worried and alerted the Coast Guard. Crews were dispatched and a cargo vessel was also rerouted to help locate Madsen.
They found her, dead in the middle of the ocean.
Madsen had been completely alone at sea for 60 days.
“Angela was a warrior, as fierce as they come. A life forged by unbelievable hardship, she overcame it all and championed the exact path she envisioned for herself since she was a little girl,” loved ones said in a statement online.
“She knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take those risks because being at sea made her happier than anything else. She told us time and again that if she died trying, that is how she wanted to go.”
The journey was described as a beacon of light that gave inspiration to people.
Her exact cause of death is under investigation.
