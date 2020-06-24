16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii, pushing statewide total to 835

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After seeing several days of single-digit increases, Hawaii is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as several known clusters continue to grow.
The new cases bring the new statewide total to 835.
Here’s the latest:
- Thirteen of the new cases are on Oahu, and seven are connected to clusters in Wahiawa and Waianae.
- Two Hawaii residents were diagnosed out of state ― one in Arizona and Nevada.
- There was one new case on the Big Island.
- Some 686 people statewide have been released from isolation, up 16 from Tuesday.
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
- One more person required hospitalization, bringing the total to 105.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 584
- Released from isolation: 470
- Required hospitalization: 76
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 29
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 86
- Released from isolation: 83
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 14
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.