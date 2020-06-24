16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii, pushing statewide total to 835

Hawaii has one of the nation's lowest infection rates for COVID-19. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM HST - Updated June 24 at 12:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After seeing several days of single-digit increases, Hawaii is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as several known clusters continue to grow.

The new cases bring the new statewide total to 835.

Here’s the latest:

  • Thirteen of the new cases are on Oahu, and seven are connected to clusters in Wahiawa and Waianae.
  • Two Hawaii residents were diagnosed out of state ― one in Arizona and Nevada.
  • There was one new case on the Big Island.
  • Some 686 people statewide have been released from isolation, up 16 from Tuesday.
  • The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
  • One more person required hospitalization, bringing the total to 105.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 584
  • Released from isolation: 470
  • Required hospitalization: 76
  • Deaths: 11

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 113
  • Required hospitalization: 25
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 29
  • Released from isolation: 20
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 86
  • Released from isolation: 83
  • Required hospitalization: 2
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 14
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.

