More popular Pearl Harbor attractions set to reopen after 3 months

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two popular tourist attractions are reopening Wednesday morning at Pearl Harbor.
The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and the Battleship Missouri Memorial are set to welcome guests back under new social distancing guidelines and other CDC recommendations.
The USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park, as well as Pearl Harbor National Memorial opened June 19.
Special kamaaina and military rates are being offered to encourage local visitors to experience the historic sites that closed in mid-March.
It’s still not clear when the shuttle boats to the USS Arizona Memorial will resume operation.
“Safety is our top priority. The Battleship Missouri Memorial is taking additional steps to assure guests will have a safe and healthy experience touring the Mighty Mo. We respectfully ask all visitors to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines while on site,” said Jaclyn Hawse, director of communications and business development for the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc.
The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is launching a new exhibit: “A Piercing Blow: The Aerial Attack on the USS Arizona.” The attraction will feature a never-before-seen relic that will be unveiled at the exhibit’s blessing in July.
For more information on the reopening of these sites and to learn more about their special rates, go to their website.
