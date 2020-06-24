Kauai reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, all members of the same household

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is reporting four new COVID-19 cases linked to a previously known cluster. The four aren’t included in the 16 new coronavirus cases that the state reported Wednesday.
The new Kauai cases are an adult and three children, all of whom live in the same household.
They’re close contacts to a previous household cluster that includes eight people in a household.
In a mid-day update on Facebook, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said the new cases underscore the need to follow the advice of health experts and stay away from others while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.
With the new cases, there are now 12 active coronavirus cases on Kauai.
All of those who have been confirmed positive are either mildly ill or asymptomatic. So far, none have required hospitalization.
Since the pandemic began, Kauai has reported 33 COVID-19 cases.
