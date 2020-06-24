Governor expected to announce testing plan for travelers as part of effort to reopen tourism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor will hold a news conference at Honolulu’s airport on Wednesday to discuss trans-Pacific travel. He’s expected to announce a plan that would allow travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving in Hawaii in order to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Gov. David Ige and other administration officials have pointed to a similar model being used in Alaska as proof that a pre-testing requirement can work.
Alaska also provided testing upon landing, something the governor has said is more problematic.
The announcement comes as the governor’s quarantine order faces legal challenges ― and criticism from the U.S. Justice Department. In a court filing Tuesday, the agency called the mandate “likely” unconstitutional and said it discriminated against non-residents.
Hawaii instituted a mandatory quarantine for all incoming residents and travelers in March. Essential workers are exempt, but all others must quarantine for 14 days ― not even leaving their lodging for food.
In the wake of the order, scores of visitors and even a handful of residents have been arrested for violating quarantine rules. And more than 120 visitors have been assisted with plane tickets back to the mainland.
The governor and state Health Department have credited the quarantine with dramatically reducing Hawaii’s coronavirus infection rate and keeping the number of cases among the lowest in the nation.
On June 16, the governor lifted his inter-island traveler quarantine rule.
